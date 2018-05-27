May 27 2018
8 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Quietly You Pass

When you don’t trust the world

With the secrets of your soul

You do not speak them.

As you traverse this life with your undisclosed truths

You catch the eye of another

Who’s soul does not speak,

Quietly you pass.

8 thoughts on “Quietly You Pass

  1. cindy knoke says:
    May 27, 2018 at 12:40 am

    Silent empathy~

    Reply
  2. ivor20 says:
    May 27, 2018 at 4:17 am

    The shared silence may be golden

    Reply
  3. ksbeth says:
    May 27, 2018 at 5:03 am

    and in an instant, share that common understanding.

    Reply
  4. Ocean Bream says:
    May 27, 2018 at 6:37 am

    Human connection at its finest and most mysterious…

    Reply
  5. Jodi says:
    May 27, 2018 at 7:18 am

    and wonder…

    Reply
  6. Peter's pondering says:
    May 27, 2018 at 7:24 am

    It’s amazing what we say to each other without speaking!

    Reply
  7. anie says:
    May 27, 2018 at 8:16 am

    it sounds very nice, but I think I do not get this post…it is very difficult to translate…

    Reply
  8. markbialczak says:
    May 27, 2018 at 8:54 am

    Sometimes this has to be, MBC.

    Reply

