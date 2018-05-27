When you don’t trust the world
With the secrets of your soul
You do not speak them.
As you traverse this life with your undisclosed truths
You catch the eye of another
Who’s soul does not speak,
Quietly you pass.
Advertisements
When you don’t trust the world
With the secrets of your soul
You do not speak them.
As you traverse this life with your undisclosed truths
You catch the eye of another
Who’s soul does not speak,
Quietly you pass.
Silent empathy~
The shared silence may be golden
and in an instant, share that common understanding.
Human connection at its finest and most mysterious…
and wonder…
It’s amazing what we say to each other without speaking!
it sounds very nice, but I think I do not get this post…it is very difficult to translate…
Sometimes this has to be, MBC.