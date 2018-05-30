I got on my bike.

To be alone or so I wouldn’t be alone.

I’m not sure which.

Along the way I received waves,

Hellos,

Good mornings,

Thumbs up,

and

A few things I couldn’t decipher but they were said with smiles

So I accepted them with delight.

I met Judy who was on a bike for the first time in 15 years.

She was grateful for being on the bike and determined to resume her joy of biking.

I was appreciated her smiling face and her sharing her story with me.

I stopped to watch a muddy river.

It wasn’t so much roaring as it was rumbling,

I enjoyed the sound of it.

On the way back

I saw a damn snake.

And with that adrenaline I nearly flew over the next five miles.

There was no poetry to my day,

But maybe the rhythm of it lent to it being a little lyrical.

There was certainly something lovely,

About being alone with my bike,

And not being alone in the world.