I got on my bike.
To be alone or so I wouldn’t be alone.
I’m not sure which.
Along the way I received waves,
Hellos,
Good mornings,
Thumbs up,
and
A few things I couldn’t decipher but they were said with smiles
So I accepted them with delight.
I met Judy who was on a bike for the first time in 15 years.
She was grateful for being on the bike and determined to resume her joy of biking.
I was appreciated her smiling face and her sharing her story with me.
I stopped to watch a muddy river.
It wasn’t so much roaring as it was rumbling,
I enjoyed the sound of it.
On the way back
I saw a damn snake.
And with that adrenaline I nearly flew over the next five miles.
There was no poetry to my day,
But maybe the rhythm of it lent to it being a little lyrical.
There was certainly something lovely,
About being alone with my bike,
And not being alone in the world.
