May 30 2018
Chatter Master

Alone With My Bike

I got on my bike.

To be alone or so I wouldn’t be alone.

I’m not sure which.

Along the way I received waves,

Hellos,

Good mornings,

Thumbs up,

and

A few things I couldn’t decipher but they were said with smiles

So I accepted them with delight.

I met Judy who was on a bike for the first time in 15 years.

She was grateful for being on the bike and determined to resume her joy of biking.

I was appreciated her smiling face and her sharing her story with me.

I stopped to watch a muddy river.

It wasn’t so much roaring as it was rumbling,

I enjoyed the sound of it.

On the way back

I saw a damn snake.

And with that adrenaline I nearly flew over the next five miles.

There was no poetry to my day,

But maybe the rhythm of it lent to it being a little lyrical.

There was certainly something lovely,

About being alone with my bike,

And not being alone in the world.

One thought on “Alone With My Bike

  1. Infinite Living says:
    May 30, 2018 at 1:05 am

    Beautiful thoughts all along and then the last 2 lines absolutely very beautiful …and then simply loved the picture!!!

