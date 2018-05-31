People will speak hate.

If you can,

Try to find the fear they speak from.

Address that fear.

Facing hate with poise and composure is a skill that not many possess.

I will do my best to model for you,

But I will make mistakes.

I am weak.

I will speak in anger,

I will speak frustration,

I will speak with ignorance,

And I will speak from fear.

I find it possible to forgive other people’s faults

Because I recognize myself in their fallibilities.