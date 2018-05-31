People will speak hate.
If you can,
Try to find the fear they speak from.
Address that fear.
Facing hate with poise and composure is a skill that not many possess.
I will do my best to model for you,
But I will make mistakes.
I am weak.
I will speak in anger,
I will speak frustration,
I will speak with ignorance,
And I will speak from fear.
I find it possible to forgive other people’s faults
Because I recognize myself in their fallibilities.
Beautiful.
We are all faulty, a great contribution!
We should not be misled and personally take negative influences. We should go further and continue to take care of our things. If they are people who are close to us, we start to speculate and that can be dangerous. Your advice to see the fear behind the hate is worth the gold, because it is possible to stay positive.
Amen
the humanity within all of us, both good and bad
❤️
You do so very well, MBC.