Find The Fear

People will speak hate.

If you can,

Try to find the fear they speak from.

Address that fear.

Facing hate with poise and composure is a skill that not many possess.

I will do my best to model for you,

But I will make mistakes.

I am weak.

I will speak in anger,

I will speak frustration,

I will speak with ignorance,

And I will speak from fear.

I find it possible to forgive other people’s faults

Because I recognize myself in their fallibilities.

 

 

6 thoughts on “Find The Fear

  1. Raney Simmon says:
    May 31, 2018 at 1:39 am

    Beautiful.

    Reply
  2. anie says:
    May 31, 2018 at 4:40 am

    We are all faulty, a great contribution!
    We should not be misled and personally take negative influences. We should go further and continue to take care of our things. If they are people who are close to us, we start to speculate and that can be dangerous. Your advice to see the fear behind the hate is worth the gold, because it is possible to stay positive.

    Reply
  3. Jodi says:
    May 31, 2018 at 5:33 am

    Amen

    Reply
  4. ksbeth says:
    May 31, 2018 at 6:06 am

    the humanity within all of us, both good and bad

    Reply
  5. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    May 31, 2018 at 6:45 am

    ❤️

    Reply
  6. markbialczak says:
    May 31, 2018 at 7:53 am

    You do so very well, MBC.

    Reply

