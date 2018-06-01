I see a nurse.

And respect the dedication made to care for other human beings.

Then I talk to the nurse,

And meet the human being.

Mom, wife, soldier, sister, daughter, foster parent, adventurer, explorer, spirited, life loving,

Human being.

Who inspires by doing all she can

in,

and with,

life.

The nurse I met, the human I appreciate, the inspiration I received.

When you meet a human being who seems to know what to do with each and every breath.

Humbled.