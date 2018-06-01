I see a nurse.
And respect the dedication made to care for other human beings.
Then I talk to the nurse,
And meet the human being.
Mom, wife, soldier, sister, daughter, foster parent, adventurer, explorer, spirited, life loving,
Human being.
Who inspires by doing all she can
in,
and with,
life.
The nurse I met, the human I appreciate, the inspiration I received.
When you meet a human being who seems to know what to do with each and every breath.
Humbled.
I love this and your big heart.
Thank you, from a nurse.
wow! the last line 🙂
Very true and they’re out there, just not publicized on the news
I love your thoughts and stories of the people you meet! Always inspires thought and contemplation. You put good in the world, Colleen, because you see so much good in it.
It’s awesome to see the full being, being full, MBC.