Jun 01 2018
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

The Nurse

 

I see a nurse.

And respect the dedication made to care for other human beings.

Then I talk to the nurse,

And meet the human being.

Mom, wife, soldier, sister, daughter, foster parent, adventurer, explorer, spirited, life loving,

Human being.

Who inspires by doing all she can

in,

and with,

life.

The nurse I met, the human I appreciate, the inspiration I received.

 

When you meet a human being who seems to know what to do with each and every breath.

Humbled.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6 thoughts on “The Nurse

  1. mysticaljourney says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:01 am

    I love this and your big heart.

  2. lbeth1950 says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:12 am

    Thank you, from a nurse.

  3. universe fireflie says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:13 am

    wow! the last line 🙂

  4. rugby843 says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:14 am

    Very true and they’re out there, just not publicized on the news

  5. Ocean Bream says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:21 am

    I love your thoughts and stories of the people you meet! Always inspires thought and contemplation. You put good in the world, Colleen, because you see so much good in it.

  6. markbialczak says:
    June 1, 2018 at 10:23 am

    It’s awesome to see the full being, being full, MBC.

