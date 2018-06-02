Everybody Has One

We all knew everyone had an opinion.

We all knew everyone had a right to their opinion.

But we didn’t used to have to hear/read/be exposed to every single one of them.

⊗

⊗

I can’t help but feel a little bit sorry

For those of us who remember when “news” meant facts.

And we got to base our own opinions on facts

Then we discussed, argued, laughed over

Our opinions with our friends.

Now we try to pick through opinions reported as news to figure out what the facts are

So we can get back to forming our own opinions

To discuss, argue and laugh over with our friends.

It’s exhausting.

©