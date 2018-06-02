Everybody Has One

We all knew everyone had an opinion.
We all knew everyone had a right to their opinion.
But we didn’t used to have to hear/read/be exposed to every single one of them.
I can’t help but feel a little bit sorry
For those of us who remember when “news” meant facts.
And we got to base our own opinions on facts
Then we discussed, argued, laughed over
Our opinions with our friends.
Now we try to pick through opinions reported as news to figure out what the facts are
So we can get back to forming our own opinions
To discuss, argue and laugh over with our friends.
It’s exhausting.
©
Oh yes!
Terry and I were talking about that yesterday. Sad 😞. Hope you guys have a good weekend.
So true. I often go through periods where I tune out the media and politicians.
You are right. I also take issue with actors getting so much news coverage. Why do they matter that much?
I agree! Why do they matter that much? I really don’t care what their opinion is.
That is so true!! I have to laugh but it is also sad!
Unfortunately it drives us away from seeking other’s views, and that is a bad thing!
Very, very true. It is why I have unplugged myself from almost all “news” sources. To think I used to be a news junkie! But they finally pushed away one of their most loyal customers.
this is very sad, because we should be interessted in the facts, waht is happening in the world, if we want to develope in a good direction….but unfortunately news are getting more and more complicated and you do not know, what to believe.
Back when I worked on the big daily, MBC, we toiled with news stories and columns. The news stories had bylines. We filled those with facts we got from reporting. The columns included our little photo. We filled those with opinions we formed from thinking about those facts. Over on the editorial page, the truly big thinkers got to form the “big picture” policy called Editorials. Those didn’t even get a name attached at all, but just represented the view of the big daily as a whole.
Everybody knew where the facts and opinions were.
That was pretty cool.
Hollywood and news people. You can take all of them and drop em in the ocean. Wouldn’t be missed a whit!!!! All common sense has left the building.
It’s important to stay abreast of what is happening in our world. Unfortunately we are becoming an autocracy/theocracy, the legitimate press is being eroded and political pundits are accepted as “news”. Still, we need to be smart enough to weed out the lies, after all we know the Russians are up to their necks in our politics and the leadership of our country. We have to fight against this or join the ranks of the Chinese and Russian citizens under the thumb of dictatorships.
The illustrations are very funny, even if the statement is sad. To form an opinion from other opinions is bad, but that happens very often, if you can no longer see the facts and lose track. Probably only a deep inner conviction of a thing can make you immune to such opinions.
This is so true Colleen!!!
It is the world we now live in…
That’s why I now limit my exposure to ‘news’
These days trying to separate fact from fiction or truth from “fake” news is a daunting task. I am not always positive that I succeed. I rely upon wiser minds than my own to assist my endeavors. Aristotle said : “It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it.” However true, I still long for the days when news represented facts…or so it seemed. Thank-you and love your TV’s of days gone by too!