Jun 04 2018
By Chatter Master

My Present

I sometimes get a glimpse

Of my youth

When I was looking forward

And find myself surprised

That I am now where

I was looking

Then.


 

One thought on “My Present

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    June 4, 2018 at 12:13 am

    😍

