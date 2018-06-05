Jun 05 2018
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Pink Shirt

 

 

I’ll put on my pink shirt and I will go to work.

I will do what I do and get it done.

I’ll live through this day with heart beating.   Lungs expanding.  Legs churning.

No one else will notice much about it.

This day or my living it.

I won’t make a huge mark.

It will pass into the annals unremarkable to the world.

But I will don this pink shirt

Enter stage left, or right,

And play my part.

With or without accolades.

 

 

 

 

 

 

4 thoughts on “Pink Shirt

  1. ivor20 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 6:05 am

    Hi Colleen, is it your “Pink Shirt” Day over there, an awareness day for bullying against Children ??

    Reply
  2. Ocean Bream says:
    June 5, 2018 at 6:06 am

    Perfection… ‘and play my part.. with or without accolades’. But Colleen, you ARE a poet. We all play a part on the stage of life, some better than others, some with higher expectations than others, but we all play a part whether we like it or not, whether we are rewarded or not, and so it is up to us to play our own parts, and play them well. What a perfect little reflective piece 🙂

    Reply
  3. ksbeth says:
    June 5, 2018 at 6:09 am

    quietly and powerfully.

    Reply
  4. anie says:
    June 5, 2018 at 6:30 am

    I think you play your role very good. I I feel that quiet a lot of people would be lost without you playing your role. And I wish a lot, that the ensemble gives a lovely and beautiful all!

    Reply

