I’ll put on my pink shirt and I will go to work.
I will do what I do and get it done.
I’ll live through this day with heart beating. Lungs expanding. Legs churning.
No one else will notice much about it.
This day or my living it.
I won’t make a huge mark.
It will pass into the annals unremarkable to the world.
But I will don this pink shirt
Enter stage left, or right,
And play my part.
With or without accolades.
Advertisements
Hi Colleen, is it your “Pink Shirt” Day over there, an awareness day for bullying against Children ??
Perfection… ‘and play my part.. with or without accolades’. But Colleen, you ARE a poet. We all play a part on the stage of life, some better than others, some with higher expectations than others, but we all play a part whether we like it or not, whether we are rewarded or not, and so it is up to us to play our own parts, and play them well. What a perfect little reflective piece 🙂
quietly and powerfully.
I think you play your role very good. I I feel that quiet a lot of people would be lost without you playing your role. And I wish a lot, that the ensemble gives a lovely and beautiful all!