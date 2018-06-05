I’ll put on my pink shirt and I will go to work.

I will do what I do and get it done.

I’ll live through this day with heart beating. Lungs expanding. Legs churning.

No one else will notice much about it.

This day or my living it.

I won’t make a huge mark.

It will pass into the annals unremarkable to the world.

But I will don this pink shirt

Enter stage left, or right,

And play my part.

With or without accolades.