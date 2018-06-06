Jun 06 2018
By Chatter Master

Not Everyone

Not everyone who doesn’t understand comes from a place of not wanting to understand.

 

I’m still trying.

To understand things I don’t understand.

And to be kind to those who struggle to understand something

Unknown to their experience.

 

 

3 thoughts on “Not Everyone

  1. IreneDesign2011 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:51 am

    You are doing your best to understand Colleen og no one can demand more than that 🙂

  2. ksbeth says:
    June 6, 2018 at 5:49 am

    yes, i’ve come to this understanding as well. overreaction/negativity most often comes from not understanding or fear.

  3. markbialczak says:
    June 6, 2018 at 7:36 am

    Your moral compass is a great guideline, MBC.

