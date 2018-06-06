Not everyone who doesn’t understand comes from a place of not wanting to understand.
I’m still trying.
To understand things I don’t understand.
And to be kind to those who struggle to understand something
Unknown to their experience.
You are doing your best to understand Colleen og no one can demand more than that 🙂
yes, i’ve come to this understanding as well. overreaction/negativity most often comes from not understanding or fear.
Your moral compass is a great guideline, MBC.