Jun 07 2018
2 Comments
By Chatter Master

No Gowns, Crowns or Grace

I can’t be a queen.

It’s decided.

I’ve wondered my station in life.

It comes down to a few things.

If I were queen of the world

There would be no gowns, crowns or grace.

There would be me,

In bike shorts, sandals, and a helmet if I’m on the bike.

If I’m not on a bike ride,

Chances are good I’d be barefoot.

I would misspeak.

I would misstep.

I would laugh too loud at stupid things.

And I would refuse to attend any meetings.

If tea is a queen thing I could do that.

But that’s probably not enough.

So

It appears I’ve finally ruled out one thing in life I don’t want to be.

Queen of the World.

©

2 thoughts on "No Gowns, Crowns or Grace

  1. ivor20 says:
    June 7, 2018 at 12:52 am

    You mightn’t be Queen of the World, but you’re definitely our Queen Of Chatter Master, I humbly bow to all of your marvelous writings, truly words fit for a Queen….xx

    Reply
  2. jmgoyder says:
    June 7, 2018 at 1:43 am

    Brilliant! OMG you put our thoughts into words and drawings – the human condition.

    Reply

