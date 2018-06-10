Jun 10 2018
6 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Unattended

 

 

 

 

 

Taking a moment to be okay, alone.

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , ,

6 thoughts on “Unattended

  1. ivor20 says:
    June 10, 2018 at 8:24 am

    I’m attentively being alone unattended, listening to Leonard Cohen’s songs

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. AmyRose🌹 says:
    June 10, 2018 at 8:32 am

    I have to grab those moments as they come. *smiles* And I do!!! Happy Day to you! 😎

    Like

    Reply
  3. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    June 10, 2018 at 8:34 am

    ❤️

    Like

    Reply
  4. universe fireflie says:
    June 10, 2018 at 9:08 am

    alone by urself

    Like

    Reply
  5. Priceless Joy says:
    June 10, 2018 at 10:03 am

    We all need our space sometimes!

    Like

    Reply
  6. Peter's pondering says:
    June 10, 2018 at 10:21 am

    I bet your bike is parked around the corner!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: