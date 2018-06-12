I sat,
Next to the rain.
As it fell,
Or is it pulled?
I could smell it, and the earth,
As they mingled,
As old friends do.
I sat next to the rain,
To hear it,
What a pleasing sound,
That drowns out,
Or silences the world.
I sat next to the rain,
In the soft color of grey and comfort,
Where patience melds with calm.
Encouraged to take ease.
Sitting,
Next to the rain.
Advertisements
i love the calming effect of the rain. it washes away all worry –
LikeLike
Like an old friend. ❤️
LikeLike
I can smell it through your words, MBC.
LikeLike
I love that sense when you can smell the rain coming from miles away, like we’re having an entrée, before the main course.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Send some of that rain here please 😍
LikeLike
Feels good.
LikeLike
So soothing and relaxing. I think I’m nodding off!
LikeLike