Jun 12 2018
7 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Next To The Rain

I sat,

Next to the rain.

As it fell,

Or is it pulled?

I could smell it, and the earth,

As they mingled,

As old friends do.

I sat next to the rain,

To hear it,

What a pleasing sound,

That drowns out,

Or silences the world.

I sat next to the rain,

In the soft color of grey and comfort,

Where patience melds with calm.

Encouraged to take ease.

Sitting,

Next to the rain.

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , ,

7 thoughts on “Next To The Rain

  1. ksbeth says:
    June 12, 2018 at 3:16 am

    i love the calming effect of the rain. it washes away all worry –

    Like

    Reply
  2. Jodi says:
    June 12, 2018 at 6:40 am

    Like an old friend. ❤️

    Like

    Reply
  3. markbialczak says:
    June 12, 2018 at 7:40 am

    I can smell it through your words, MBC.

    Like

    Reply
  4. ivor20 says:
    June 12, 2018 at 8:42 am

    I love that sense when you can smell the rain coming from miles away, like we’re having an entrée, before the main course.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    June 12, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Send some of that rain here please 😍

    Like

    Reply
  6. lbeth1950 says:
    June 12, 2018 at 8:52 am

    Feels good.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Peter's pondering says:
    June 12, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    So soothing and relaxing. I think I’m nodding off!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: