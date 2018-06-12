I sat,

Next to the rain.

As it fell,

Or is it pulled?

I could smell it, and the earth,

As they mingled,

As old friends do.

I sat next to the rain,

To hear it,

What a pleasing sound,

That drowns out,

Or silences the world.

I sat next to the rain,

In the soft color of grey and comfort,

Where patience melds with calm.

Encouraged to take ease.

Sitting,

Next to the rain.