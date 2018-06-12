A bunch of words.

Put together.

In different patterns.

In a book.

FULL DISCLOSURE:

The book is a compilation of things that have been published on this blog.

But in this handy dandy format

You do not have to search 9 years of posts

To find them.

Here is a handy dandy link to go check it out.

Even if you don’t buy it, looking at it makes me happy.

“When You’re Not A Poet”

It’s sitting on my desk right now.

It could be on yours too.

And that is about the end of my promotion abilities.