Jun 12 2018
21 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

On My Desk

A bunch of words.

Put together.

In different patterns.

In a book.

FULL DISCLOSURE:

The book is a compilation of things that have been published on this blog.

But in this handy dandy format

You do not have to search 9 years of posts

To find them.

Here is a handy dandy link to go check it out.

Even if you don’t buy it, looking at it makes me happy.

“When You’re Not A Poet”

It’s sitting on my desk right now.

It could be on yours too.

And that is about the end of my promotion abilities.

 

 

21 thoughts on “On My Desk

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    June 12, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    Awwww, sweet!!

  2. Peter's pondering says:
    June 12, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    Poems can be funny
    Sometimes they are sad
    I started writing poetry
    To emulate my dad

    Hope this book inspires many people Colleen.

  3. universe fireflie says:
    June 12, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    congrats. 🙂

  4. anie says:
    June 12, 2018 at 6:36 pm

    congratulation for a new one!!!!

  5. Infinite Living says:
    June 12, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    Wow you inspire me in how you do every single thing. Simplicity is your greatest beauty and you bring it so uniquely. I love the look of your book and I will get one for me 🙂

  6. AmyRose🌹 says:
    June 12, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    Oh wow how you inspire me because you have done exactly what I inspire to do some day. I applaud you!! And yes another book for my bookcase. Congrats!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

  7. goldenbrodie says:
    June 12, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    Truly wonderful…I adore the cover and I’m sure your poetry is inspiring…you forever inspire.

  8. ksbeth says:
    June 12, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    yay! hey! okay!

  9. Jodi says:
    June 12, 2018 at 10:57 pm

    Ordered – hooray! can’t wait to hold! Didn’t even need to think about it! ❤

  10. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    June 12, 2018 at 11:08 pm

    Love it! So happy to see it. I want one. ❤

  11. jmgoyder says:
    June 13, 2018 at 2:06 am

    How exciting – congratulations on another wonderful book Colleen!

  12. neilsonanita says:
    June 13, 2018 at 5:07 am

    Congratulations. You’re in print!!

