A bunch of words.
Put together.
In different patterns.
In a book.
FULL DISCLOSURE:
The book is a compilation of things that have been published on this blog.
But in this handy dandy format
You do not have to search 9 years of posts
To find them.
Here is a handy dandy link to go check it out.
Even if you don’t buy it, looking at it makes me happy.
It’s sitting on my desk right now.
It could be on yours too.
And that is about the end of my promotion abilities.
Advertisements
Awwww, sweet!!
LikeLike
Thank you Priceless 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Poems can be funny
Sometimes they are sad
I started writing poetry
To emulate my dad
Hope this book inspires many people Colleen.
LikeLike
Thank you Peter. I just wanted to have some of them in my hand! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
A good thing to have!
LikeLike
congrats. 🙂
LikeLike
Thank you! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
congratulation for a new one!!!!
LikeLike
Thank you Anie! 🙂
LikeLike
Wow you inspire me in how you do every single thing. Simplicity is your greatest beauty and you bring it so uniquely. I love the look of your book and I will get one for me 🙂
LikeLike
You are so kind Infinite! Thank you very much for noticing the simplicity of it. I really wanted to just keep it as simple as possible. There’s nothing fancy unless someone takes a fancy to the words inside. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your last sentence is so beautiful 🙂 I will always be grateful to have the experience of your work and words. It helps me in a subtle and profound way.
LikeLike
Oh wow how you inspire me because you have done exactly what I inspire to do some day. I applaud you!! And yes another book for my bookcase. Congrats!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
LikeLike
Aw, thank you AmyRose! For the kind words and the encouragement!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
YOU are ever so welcome! 😘
LikeLike
Truly wonderful…I adore the cover and I’m sure your poetry is inspiring…you forever inspire.
LikeLike
yay! hey! okay!
LikeLike
Ordered – hooray! can’t wait to hold! Didn’t even need to think about it! ❤
LikeLike
Love it! So happy to see it. I want one. ❤
LikeLike
How exciting – congratulations on another wonderful book Colleen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congratulations. You’re in print!!
LikeLike