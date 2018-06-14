Jun 14 2018
2 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Walking In On Dying

I walk in

Kind of knowing what I will see,

But never really prepared.

Though

It’s not death that breaks me

It’s seeing someone who is alone in death,

That breaks me.

Everyone

Should have someone

Sad

About their passing.

 

 

©

 

 

2 thoughts on “Walking In On Dying

  1. ivor20 says:
    June 14, 2018 at 1:31 am

    That would be heart-wrenching, to see someone alone in death, and here I am crying again, I stayed beside my girl for two weeks, and slept there beside her bed, I couldn’t imagine not doing it, and she silently smiled xx

    Like

    Reply
  2. ksbeth says:
    June 14, 2018 at 3:01 am

    you are so right, that is one of the worst things ever. we enter the world with at least one person and should leave the same way –

    Like

    Reply

