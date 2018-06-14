Walking In On Dying

I walk in
Kind of knowing what I will see,
But never really prepared.
Though
It’s not death that breaks me
It’s seeing someone who is alone in death,
That breaks me.
Everyone
Should have someone
Sad
About their passing.
©
That would be heart-wrenching, to see someone alone in death, and here I am crying again, I stayed beside my girl for two weeks, and slept there beside her bed, I couldn’t imagine not doing it, and she silently smiled xx
you are so right, that is one of the worst things ever. we enter the world with at least one person and should leave the same way –
