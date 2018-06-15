Jun 15 2018
7 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Coffee and Whiskey Stains

What you do

Is pick up a book

Read it-but just part of it

Then you roll it up and put it

In the back pocketBook in Backpack

Of your jeans

Or you stick it in your backpack

Where it jauntily

Sticks out

You read it in pieces

And think about it

Let it get dogeared

Don’t worry about the coffee or whiskey stains

That create patterns of interest

On the well read pages

That you can trace your finger over

And remember the moment it dripped

You let the intention of the book

Find it’s way

Into your thoughts.

 

Yeah.

 

That’s what you do.

 

 

7 thoughts on “Coffee and Whiskey Stains

  1. ivor20 says:
    June 15, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Haha, sounds like Ivor when he was on his cruise with his books on deck and going ashore

  2. ksbeth says:
    June 15, 2018 at 5:04 am

    like slow drip coffee

  3. markbialczak says:
    June 15, 2018 at 7:33 am

    From the pages to your heart, indeed, MBC.

  4. Jodi says:
    June 15, 2018 at 8:14 am

    Oh you may me want to read a good book while sipping coffee in the morning then at night with a cocktail. Yes yes yes. Love it

  5. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    June 15, 2018 at 8:21 am

    🌝

  6. Peter's pondering says:
    June 15, 2018 at 9:12 am

    …and you are all the better for having done it!

