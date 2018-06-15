Coffee and Whiskey Stains

What you do
Is pick up a book
Read it-but just part of it
Then you roll it up and put it
Of your jeans
Or you stick it in your backpack
Where it jauntily
Sticks out
You read it in pieces
And think about it
Let it get dogeared
Don’t worry about the coffee or whiskey stains
That create patterns of interest
On the well read pages
That you can trace your finger over
And remember the moment it dripped
You let the intention of the book
Find it’s way
Into your thoughts.
Yeah.
That’s what you do.
Haha, sounds like Ivor when he was on his cruise with his books on deck and going ashore
like slow drip coffee
A dog eared book is thecsure sign of something fascinating
From the pages to your heart, indeed, MBC.
Oh you may me want to read a good book while sipping coffee in the morning then at night with a cocktail. Yes yes yes. Love it
🌝
…and you are all the better for having done it!
