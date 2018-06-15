Coffee and Whiskey Stains

What you do

Is pick up a book

Read it-but just part of it

Then you roll it up and put it

In the back pocket

Of your jeans

Or you stick it in your backpack

Where it jauntily

Sticks out

You read it in pieces

And think about it

Let it get dogeared

Don’t worry about the coffee or whiskey stains

That create patterns of interest

On the well read pages

That you can trace your finger over

And remember the moment it dripped

You let the intention of the book

Find it’s way

Into your thoughts.

Yeah.

That’s what you do.