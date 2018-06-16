Jun 16 2018
If Only

If only it were as easy to smooth out life’s rough edges

As the roughness on pallet boards.

 

Sanding out rough edges. Pallet boards. Pallet Project.

I could do that.

And I’d probably open up shop.

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

5 thoughts on “If Only

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    June 16, 2018 at 10:54 am

    And you’d be a zillionaire. With the best workplace in the entire world. Employing, me. ❤

    Reply
  2. ksbeth says:
    June 16, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    and i would visit your shop and become a regular )

    Reply
  3. anie says:
    June 16, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    I did not know that you are also skilled in craftsmanship, I thought rather that you are exactly the edge-smoothing woman of life!…you ARE!

    Reply
  4. notdonner says:
    June 16, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    I ask for a volume discount! Rough edges needing frequent work

    Reply
  5. Peter's pondering says:
    June 16, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    You are going to be terribly busy ’cause we are all on our way over to join the queue (get in line)!

    Reply

