If only it were as easy to smooth out life’s rough edges
As the roughness on pallet boards.
I could do that.
And I’d probably open up shop.
And you’d be a zillionaire. With the best workplace in the entire world. Employing, me. ❤
and i would visit your shop and become a regular )
I did not know that you are also skilled in craftsmanship, I thought rather that you are exactly the edge-smoothing woman of life!…you ARE!
I ask for a volume discount! Rough edges needing frequent work
You are going to be terribly busy ’cause we are all on our way over to join the queue (get in line)!
