My Father My Father

Jun 17 2018
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Thank you

For the time that we had.

My Father and I

 He Loved and Admired His Father

My Father and his Father, My Grandfather.

Father Father Father 001

My Grandfather’s Father, My Great Grandfather.

His Father Where He Lies

Where my Grandfather’s Father lies, My Great Great Grandfather,  in Ireland.

Me

Paying respect to a Father left behind

By his son

To start in a different world.

For his son that would follow.

And his son who would follow him.

And me.

And those,

Who follow still.

Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads who know Father’s matter every day.

