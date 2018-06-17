My Father My Father

Father

Father

My Father My Dad

Thank you

For the time that we had.

My Father and I

My Father and his Father, My Grandfather.

My Grandfather’s Father, My Great Grandfather.

Where my Grandfather’s Father lies, My Great Great Grandfather, in Ireland.

Me

Paying respect to a Father left behind

By his son

To start in a different world.

For his son that would follow.

And his son who would follow him.

And me.

And those,

Who follow still.

Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads who know Father’s matter every day.