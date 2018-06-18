Jun 18 2018
1 Comment
By Chatter Master

Lost In Nothing

I feel guilty if I sit and do nothing.

But

If I find myself staring into what appears to be ‘nothing’

And get lost in all that I find out there,

I don’t feel guilty at all.

Staring at nothing. Seeing everything..

 

 

 

©

One thought on "Lost In Nothing"

  1. ivor20 says:
    June 18, 2018 at 2:41 am

    Oh wonderful wondering Colleen
    There’s always something to find
    Out there in nothing
    Appearing to be nothing
    Out there waiting to be found

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

