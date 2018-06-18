Lost In Nothing

I feel guilty if I sit and do nothing.
But
If I find myself staring into what appears to be ‘nothing’
And get lost in all that I find out there,
I don’t feel guilty at all.


Oh wonderful wondering Colleen
There’s always something to find
Out there in nothing
Appearing to be nothing
Out there waiting to be found
