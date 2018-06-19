There was a moment,
Today-
When the sun hit me
Just right.
The heat on my face
The shine in the sky
The humid air
And that very specific color of sky
All combined
To take me
To a day that has already been lived-
But for that briefest lapse saved
For today.
That day
As a child
When the sun hit me,
The heat on my face
And the shine in the sky
With the humid air,
And that very blue sky,
Left an impression on me
That I’ve carried all this while.
Until today.
When there was that moment.
That it returned
Me.
©
