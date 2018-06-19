Jun 19 2018
Chatter Master

When The Sun Hit Me

There was a moment,

Today-

When the sun hit me

Just right.

The heat on my face

The shine in the sky

The humid air

And that very specific color of sky

All combined

To take me

To a day that has already been lived-

But for that briefest lapse saved

For today.

That day

As a child

When the sun hit me,

The heat on my face

And the shine in the sky

With the humid air,

And that very blue sky,

Left an impression on me

That I’ve carried all this while.

Until today.

When there was that moment.

That it returned

Me.

 

In The Sun

 

 

 

 

©

 

When The Sun Hit Me

  1. ivor20 says:
    June 19, 2018 at 2:36 am

    Your heart of Sunshine warms my heart

