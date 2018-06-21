Sitting with my back to the world
Isn’t always so I don’t have to see the ugly of the world,
But hoping the world doesn’t see the ugly of me.
I am truthful enough with myself
To own my ugly,
And be ashamed of it.
©
we are all made up of many parts
We all must be!!
You’re the most beautiful person I know xx
Last week in work I said I had to go for a procedure to get my grump removed, MBC.
