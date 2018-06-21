Jun 21 2018
4 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

The Ugly of Me

Sitting with my back to the world

Isn’t always so I don’t have to see the ugly of the world,

But hoping the world doesn’t see the ugly of me.

Sitting with my back to the world.

I am truthful enough with myself

To own my ugly,

And be ashamed of it.

 

 

©

 

 

 

4 thoughts on “The Ugly of Me

  1. ksbeth says:
    June 21, 2018 at 6:18 am

    we are all made up of many parts

  2. Jodi says:
    June 21, 2018 at 6:27 am

    We all must be!!

  3. ivor20 says:
    June 21, 2018 at 6:29 am

    You’re the most beautiful person I know xx

  4. markbialczak says:
    June 21, 2018 at 7:44 am

    Last week in work I said I had to go for a procedure to get my grump removed, MBC.

