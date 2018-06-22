I’m tired.
I wake up every day to do what I have to, and what I’m supposed to, do. If I’m lucky I do something I want to do.
I go to work. I pay my bills. I give to charity. I help others I can help. Sometimes I might be the one in need of help. I am busy not sitting back and doing nothing.
I wake up eager to live and explore, to do, and to be a part of making something better. My father always told us to leave a place better than you found it. Some days maybe I don’t make it better, exactly. But with the energy expended on life, if I go to bed, close my eyes and say “thank you Lord for not letting me make it worse down here today” I count that as a win.
Work, and life, and helping, and doing, don’t wear me out.
But I am worn down.
I’m so very tired of being told what I am. I wake up every day to news reports, “opinion” papers, social media memes and “news” telling me what I am.
Because of my race I am this.
Because of my gender I am that.
Because of my nationality I am this, that and something else.
I’m tired of taking punches for something I am. For everyone throwing the blanket statements over me and raising their noses in righteousness, you don’t know what or who I am when you cover me with your itchy and weighted blankets.
What I am is a white, female, American. I was not given a choice in any of that. Those things did not protect me from losing my home, from being abused, from having to clean toilets for a living, from having identity and self worth issues, from being snubbed, from being looked down on, and having some pretty inferior, humiliating and frightening life experiences.
My experiences in life have helped me with empathy, humility, gratitude, acceptance, faith in the human spirit, and hope. My growth as a human gives me the courage and respect of others to apologize for what I have done wrong, or take responsibility for my actions. I cannot apologize or take responsibility for what I have not done. It doesn’t work that way.
Please stop punching me for what I am, and see me for who I am.
Isn’t that what part of the preaching is all about?
I can only promise, that I will do my best to leave this place I found myself in, a little bit better. I may not always know how. But I will keep trying.
I am also a white American woman and I recognize that not everyone is that and because of that they are and unwelcome in my country and their children are taken from them and many, right now, do not know where their children are or what is happening to them. I am tired but I will not stop fighting this harsh reality.
Thank you Heart. And that is part of what I am saying. Being a white, American female, does not say I I don’t recognize this and does not say I don’t feel the same way. Not everyone is what I am. And I am not what everyone else is. But we all are somebody.
Deep. thought provoking piece full of real life problems of today. This was a masterpiece.
Hate all of this labeling, too. Bravo.
Thank you TLAB, I do feel I would rather expend energy doing rather than dodging, or throwing for that matter.
My sentiments exactly. Why waste time making labels when we could spend time on making the world a better place.
Following my dad’s suggestion. I’m trying.
I see you. I know you. I empathize with you. But most of all, and most importantly, I just love you. The “who you are” matters a great deal to the “who I am”.
I’m not sure what to say, there’s so many questions to our lives and the present world we are surrounded by. It’s all very tiring on our conscientiousness, but we keep trying our best. It’s 2.00am here, and I don’t sleep, and I continually worry about our future. 🤔I shall keep trying, and yes dad wouldn’t have it any other way xx
