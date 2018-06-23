Sound Of The Message

I love it’s whisper
I love it’s roar
It arrives in silence
It comes in sounds
Welcome the vibration
Quiver or pulse
That sound my soul
Is searching for.
©
..the sound my soul is searching for. Good, good, good good vibrations. That was beautiful, Colleen.
LikeLike
good vibrations to you –
You are one lucky soul, MBC.
😍
Enjoy the good vibes.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
..the sound my soul is searching for. Good, good, good good vibrations. That was beautiful, Colleen.
LikeLike
good vibrations to you –
LikeLike
You are one lucky soul, MBC.
LikeLike
😍
LikeLike
Enjoy the good vibes.
LikeLike