Jun 23 2018
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Sound Of The Message

Listening for a message.

I love it’s whisper

I love it’s roar

It arrives in silence

It comes in sounds

Welcome the vibration

Quiver or pulse

That sound my soul

Is searching for.

Whisper and roar.

 

 

 

 

©

5 thoughts on “Sound Of The Message

  1. inmycorner says:
    June 23, 2018 at 9:57 am

    ..the sound my soul is searching for. Good, good, good good vibrations. That was beautiful, Colleen.

  2. ksbeth says:
    June 23, 2018 at 10:14 am

    good vibrations to you –

  3. markbialczak says:
    June 23, 2018 at 11:03 am

    You are one lucky soul, MBC.

  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    June 23, 2018 at 11:22 am

    😍

  5. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    Enjoy the good vibes.

