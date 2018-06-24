Fancy Drinks and Conway Twitty

When you share fancy drinks,
Enjoy the company of one another for walks,
And can both sing the lyrics to Conway Twitty songs,
That’s something to celebrate.
©
perfect
Happy together you are, MBC.
So relaxing, music feeds our senses and soothes our souls. 😊
😁😁😁 Love this!
This is sweet.
