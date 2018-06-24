Jun 24 2018
Fancy Drinks and Conway Twitty

When you share fancy drinks,

Enjoy the company of one another for walks,

And can both sing the lyrics to Conway Twitty songs,

That’s something to celebrate.

 

 

 

 

6 thoughts on “Fancy Drinks and Conway Twitty

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    June 24, 2018 at 8:26 am

    😍🎼

    Like

    Reply
  2. ksbeth says:
    June 24, 2018 at 8:37 am

    perfect

    Like

    Reply
  3. markbialczak says:
    June 24, 2018 at 9:15 am

    Happy together you are, MBC.

    Like

    Reply
  4. ivor20 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 9:58 am

    So relaxing, music feeds our senses and soothes our souls. 😊

    Like

    Reply
  5. AmyRose🌹 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 11:02 am

    😁😁😁 Love this!

    Like

    Reply
  6. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    June 24, 2018 at 11:26 am

    This is sweet.

    Like

    Reply

