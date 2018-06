Some days

I want to throw my hands up in gratitude

To the universe

That fills me with awe and grandeur

Opening my arms to accept it’s glory

And send out my energy to join.

Some days

I want to throw my hands up in frustration

To the universe

And shake my fists

At the fear and sorrow and uncertainty

And ward off what comes thundering down upon us.

Some days

I want to drop my hands

By my side

In surrender and acceptance

That I am here

To feel it all.

©