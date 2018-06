Today is going to slip away.

Away and into oblivion.

Nothing out of the ordinary happened

To change my life.

And I? I did nothing

To change the lives that intersected with me

In this day.

But I lived it.

I lived it as best I could.

And when it slips away,

It will have been expended,

Perhaps rationally and calmly,

But

With nothing left unspent.

Today is slipping away

But I

Am not going with it.

©