At home
On the porch
With the rain
Isolating me
I rest
From life I saw today.
💕
Rain is conducive for resting
So clever!
no Porch, but a garden. No rain but a nightsky. And I rested from the life I lived Yesterday. I wonder how it could have been also to see.
Beautiful!
rest and recover. repeat as needed.
Yes, MBC, let it wash you away. I may get that chance when I get home from work today.
💕
