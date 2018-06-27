Jun 27 2018
7 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Life I Saw

At home

On the porch

With the rain

Isolating me

I rest

From life I saw today.

In The Rain.

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

7 thoughts on “Life I Saw

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    June 27, 2018 at 12:12 am

    💕

    Like

    Reply
  2. ivor20 says:
    June 27, 2018 at 12:18 am

    Rain is conducive for resting

    Like

    Reply
  3. cindy knoke says:
    June 27, 2018 at 1:35 am

    So clever!

    Like

    Reply
  4. anie says:
    June 27, 2018 at 1:42 am

    no Porch, but a garden. No rain but a nightsky. And I rested from the life I lived Yesterday. I wonder how it could have been also to see.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Infinite Living says:
    June 27, 2018 at 2:17 am

    Beautiful!

    Like

    Reply
  6. ksbeth says:
    June 27, 2018 at 6:56 am

    rest and recover. repeat as needed.

    Like

    Reply
  7. markbialczak says:
    June 27, 2018 at 7:38 am

    Yes, MBC, let it wash you away. I may get that chance when I get home from work today.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: