I am the conductor of my life.
I am the author
Of my words and my lyrics.
And the composer of my music.
I dance within my rhythm.
Alone.
Or with other’s.
Combining the passions of our creative energies.
I am the performer.
Of the creation of my life.
I will play the drama.
I will be hardy with my laugh.
I will suffer my agonies.
My angst will be emphatic.
My joys will be celebrated.
Until the final bow.
And I will pray for my encore.
©
You will get a triple standing ovation, but only in your first bow, more will come later.
That´s beautiful…I loved the end!…and your flopped violin clef…: ) when I draw music, I always have to look first on which side there is the bar…I always flopp it!
I love this, ur drawings are beautiful. Also, I love the meanings behind your words.
and i will have good seats to watch your symphony play out
