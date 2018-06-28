Jun 28 2018
4 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

I Am The Conductor

I am the conductor of my life.

Conductor of my life.

I am the author

Of my words and my lyrics.

Author of words and lyrics.

And the composer of my music.

My music.

I dance within my rhythm.

Alone.

I dance alone.

Or with other’s.

Combining the passions of our creative energies.

Dancing with others in life.

I am the performer.

Of the creation of my life.

I will play the drama.

I will be hardy with my laugh.

I will suffer my agonies.

My angst will be emphatic.

My joys will be celebrated.

Until the final bow.

The final bow.

And I will pray for my encore.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

4 thoughts on “I Am The Conductor

  1. cindy knoke says:
    June 28, 2018 at 1:13 am

    You will get a triple standing ovation, but only in your first bow, more will come later.

    Like

    Reply
  2. anie says:
    June 28, 2018 at 2:11 am

    That´s beautiful…I loved the end!…and your flopped violin clef…: ) when I draw music, I always have to look first on which side there is the bar…I always flopp it!

    Like

    Reply
  3. Careytalks says:
    June 28, 2018 at 2:31 am

    I love this, ur drawings are beautiful. Also, I love the meanings behind your words.

    Like

    Reply
  4. ksbeth says:
    June 28, 2018 at 5:34 am

    and i will have good seats to watch your symphony play out

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: