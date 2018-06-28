I am the conductor of my life.

I am the author

Of my words and my lyrics.

And the composer of my music.

I dance within my rhythm.

Alone.

Or with other’s.

Combining the passions of our creative energies.

I am the performer.

Of the creation of my life.

I will play the drama.

I will be hardy with my laugh.

I will suffer my agonies.

My angst will be emphatic.

My joys will be celebrated.

Until the final bow.

And I will pray for my encore.

