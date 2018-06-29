Jun 29 2018
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Love Things

 

I believe in telling people love things.

Because

Truthfully

 Hate things just aren’t as endearing.

I know I’ve lived

Holding on to spoken love things said to me.

Because they matter.

And can be kept forever.

 

Holding on to love words.

 

 

 

 

 

 

7 thoughts on “Love Things

  1. ksbeth says:
    June 29, 2018 at 6:46 am

    always good to spread the love!

  2. Ocean Bream says:
    June 29, 2018 at 6:54 am

    Hate things are hate-causing and misery-inducing, that’s for sure. Love things all the way!

  3. tric says:
    June 29, 2018 at 6:59 am

    Like a smile. It takes a moment and can change someone’s day.

  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    June 29, 2018 at 7:20 am

    ❤️

  5. markbialczak says:
    June 29, 2018 at 7:41 am

    I needed to see this viewpoint this very morning, MBC. Thank you.

  6. Book Club Mom says:
    June 29, 2018 at 7:53 am

    Good advice to follow!

  7. ivor20 says:
    June 29, 2018 at 8:20 am

    I love the way you love things, you make my heart sing.

