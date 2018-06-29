I believe in telling people love things.
Because
Truthfully
Hate things just aren’t as endearing.
I know I’ve lived
Holding on to spoken love things said to me.
Because they matter.
And can be kept forever.
©
Advertisements
I believe in telling people love things.
Because
Truthfully
Hate things just aren’t as endearing.
I know I’ve lived
Holding on to spoken love things said to me.
Because they matter.
And can be kept forever.
©
always good to spread the love!
LikeLike
Hate things are hate-causing and misery-inducing, that’s for sure. Love things all the way!
LikeLike
Like a smile. It takes a moment and can change someone’s day.
LikeLike
❤️
LikeLike
I needed to see this viewpoint this very morning, MBC. Thank you.
LikeLike
Good advice to follow!
LikeLike
I love the way you love things, you make my heart sing.
LikeLike