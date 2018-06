I stood,

Waiting on life.

Watching the birds

So high

Up there.

I found myself silently cheering

For that one

Who glided without so much as a flicker

Of his wing.

Go. Go. Go.

As far as you can.

I encouraged.

I hoped

He looked down upon me,

And you,

And encouraged.

As I stood in a parking lot waiting for my husband.

I hope.

