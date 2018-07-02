Jul 02 2018
3 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

I Will Fuse The Storm

 

 

 

 

I will harness the energy

And gather the light

I will fuse the storm

With the calm

To create the balance

And exist.

 

Grab the lightening. Harness the energy.

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Picture taken outside of my home as a storm debated on whether to explode or not.)

©

3 thoughts on “I Will Fuse The Storm

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    July 2, 2018 at 12:15 am

    🌈💕

  2. ksbeth says:
    July 2, 2018 at 12:43 am

    looks like you have a handle on it either way –

  3. anie says:
    July 2, 2018 at 2:59 am

    Oh balance is what we really need and hopefully the ☀️ comes through!

