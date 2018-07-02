I will harness the energy
And gather the light
I will fuse the storm
With the calm
To create the balance
And exist.
(Picture taken outside of my home as a storm debated on whether to explode or not.)
looks like you have a handle on it either way –
Oh balance is what we really need and hopefully the ☀️ comes through!
