Jul 04 2018
4 Comments
By Chatter Master

My America

My America is not perfect.

I’m not perfect either.

But the both of us

Are hard working,

Willing to learn,

Charitable.

We both have strengths immeasurable

And

Weaknesses we are willing to address.

For all of the good deeds in our histories,

We both have failings as well.

We have both taken chances,

And we have both given chances.

We have forgiven others,

And have asked forgiveness for our own transgressions.

Our worlds are composed of differences and diversity,

There are things that bring us together,

And things that threaten to tear us asunder.

We know both beauty and horror.

We have known great courage in those who have fought for us

And for others.

We have known great loss and sacrifice for us

And for others.

We know voices who have stood up against oppression,

We know silence and fear.

We both desire

To persevere to a higher standard of ourselves.

No matter what I do,

No matter what my country does,

We both know the truth

Of not being able to please everyone.

I am loved

And

I am hated

Me,

And my America.

Me and the flag. Happy 4th of July.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

To all of my friends world wide, whatever your politics, whatever your beliefs, I wish you a safe 4th of July.

©

 

 

 

4 thoughts on “My America

  1. Peter's pondering says:
    July 4, 2018 at 4:13 am

    Thank you Colleen, and to you and yours also!

  2. parikhitdutta says:
    July 4, 2018 at 6:03 am

    A Happy 4th of July to you and everybody there. I have heard so much about the fireworks.

  3. tric says:
    July 4, 2018 at 6:23 am

    Enjoy the day Colleen.

  4. ksbeth says:
    July 4, 2018 at 6:31 am

    beautiful ode to our country colleen, and happy 4th to you and yours )

