Life is different
When the kids aren’t little any more.
Responsibilities and obligations change.
There’s no denying it.
Life,
Is different.
I’m still adjusting.
Wooooooooooooooooo Hoooooooooooooooooo!!!!!
But you are still there to pick up the pieces, and mend hurts, when required!
