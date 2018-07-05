Jul 05 2018
2 Comments
When The Kids Aren’t Little Any More

Life is different

When the kids aren’t little any more.

Responsibilities and obligations change.

There’s no denying it.

Life,

Is different.

Bike ride in the sun. WIth the husband.

I’m still adjusting.

 

Wooooooooooooooooo Hoooooooooooooooooo!!!!!

 

 

2 thoughts on “When The Kids Aren’t Little Any More

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    July 5, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    🙂

    Like

    Reply
  2. Peter's pondering says:
    July 5, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    But you are still there to pick up the pieces, and mend hurts, when required!

    Like

    Reply

