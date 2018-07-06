Jul 06 2018
1 Comment
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

The Wisdom To Know What To Say

My husband and I took off for a couple of days for a short bike riding trip.

After a hot bike ride in 100 degree temps we went to the small historic town nearby to stroll around, eat, and buy stuff.

We found a bicycle shop.  We purchased a new bicycle seat for me because mine has needed replaced for six months.

Later in the evening I worked on my bicycle to prepare it for another long and hot ride the next day.

I took off the old bicycle seat and compared it to the new one.

I showed my husband the bicycle seats and commented on how large the new bike seat was.  I was a little worried because I have used a certain brand and make of bicycle seat for years.  This was different, and it was much bigger.

Without missing a beat he said “it will make your butt look smaller”.

“Thank God!”  Regardless of how that seat feels, it stays.

Bicycle and Red Bridge

 

Marriage and Humor.

Can’t have the first without the second.

 

 

 

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , ,

One thought on “The Wisdom To Know What To Say

  1. ivor20 says:
    July 6, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Your husbands humour is eloquent, and your own humour in sharing the moment is exquisite, and I’m smiling all the way down to my butt.xx

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: