The Wisdom To Know What To Say

My husband and I took off for a couple of days for a short bike riding trip.

After a hot bike ride in 100 degree temps we went to the small historic town nearby to stroll around, eat, and buy stuff.

We found a bicycle shop. We purchased a new bicycle seat for me because mine has needed replaced for six months.

Later in the evening I worked on my bicycle to prepare it for another long and hot ride the next day.

I took off the old bicycle seat and compared it to the new one.

I showed my husband the bicycle seats and commented on how large the new bike seat was. I was a little worried because I have used a certain brand and make of bicycle seat for years. This was different, and it was much bigger.

Without missing a beat he said “it will make your butt look smaller”.

“Thank God!” Regardless of how that seat feels, it stays.

Marriage and Humor.

Can’t have the first without the second.

♥