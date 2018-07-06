The Wisdom To Know What To Say

My husband and I took off for a couple of days for a short bike riding trip.
After a hot bike ride in 100 degree temps we went to the small historic town nearby to stroll around, eat, and buy stuff.
We found a bicycle shop. We purchased a new bicycle seat for me because mine has needed replaced for six months.
Later in the evening I worked on my bicycle to prepare it for another long and hot ride the next day.
I took off the old bicycle seat and compared it to the new one.
I showed my husband the bicycle seats and commented on how large the new bike seat was. I was a little worried because I have used a certain brand and make of bicycle seat for years. This was different, and it was much bigger.
Without missing a beat he said “it will make your butt look smaller”.
“Thank God!” Regardless of how that seat feels, it stays.
Marriage and Humor.
Can’t have the first without the second.
♥
Your husbands humour is eloquent, and your own humour in sharing the moment is exquisite, and I’m smiling all the way down to my butt.xx
LikeLike