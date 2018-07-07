Jul 07 2018
9 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Their Wisdom Their Ignorance

People will surprise you with their wisdom.

And their ignorance.

Wisdom doesn’t mean they know everything.

And

Ignorance doesn’t mean they can’t learn.

Tell The Kids Stuff

The things I want the kids to know.

This can be tricky.

Teaching and Learning.

Learning and Teaching.

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , ,

9 thoughts on “Their Wisdom Their Ignorance

  1. markbialczak says:
    July 7, 2018 at 7:32 am

    The arc is so fulfilling, MBC. Congratulations on completing your trick.

    Like

    Reply
  2. ksbeth says:
    July 7, 2018 at 7:39 am

    an ongoing struggle to learn it and live it

    Like

    Reply
  3. Ann Koplow says:
    July 7, 2018 at 7:58 am

    You never surprise me with your wisdom, Colleen. Thank you.

    Like

    Reply
  4. ivor20 says:
    July 7, 2018 at 9:40 am

    “knowledge begets wisdom
    Teach our children more knowledge
    Children will learn to be more wise”….. I think I’ve just done an Ivor quote…..

    Like

    Reply
  5. Peter's pondering says:
    July 7, 2018 at 10:02 am

    Never ending for each of us!

    Like

    Reply
  6. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    July 7, 2018 at 10:51 am

    🙂

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: