Their Wisdom Their Ignorance

People will surprise you with their wisdom.
And their ignorance.
Wisdom doesn’t mean they know everything.
And
Ignorance doesn’t mean they can’t learn.
The things I want the kids to know.
This can be tricky.
Teaching and Learning.
Learning and Teaching.
The arc is so fulfilling, MBC. Congratulations on completing your trick.
Thanks MBM. I need to remind myself of this sometimes…..
an ongoing struggle to learn it and live it
Amen Beth.
You never surprise me with your wisdom, Colleen. Thank you.
The same can be said for my ignorance Ann 😉 (laughing at myself right now).
Thank you!
“knowledge begets wisdom
Teach our children more knowledge
Children will learn to be more wise”….. I think I’ve just done an Ivor quote…..
Never ending for each of us!
🙂
