Jul 10 2018
1 Comment
By Chatter Master

It Never Stops

Time and age.

We are fast we are strong.

We are young we are bold.

What we were is what they are.

What they will be

Is what we are.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

One thought on “It Never Stops

  1. ivor20 says:
    July 10, 2018 at 2:09 am

    Beautiful words Colleen,

    “Time and age
    We are fast we are strong
    We are young we are bold
    What we are is what they are
    What they will be
    Is what we are”

    There’s so much depth and meaning to this piece of simple observation of life in our world….

    Like

    Reply

