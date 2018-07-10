It Never Stops

Time and age.
We are fast we are strong.
We are young we are bold.
What we were is what they are.
What they will be
Is what we are.
Beautiful words Colleen,
There’s so much depth and meaning to this piece of simple observation of life in our world….
