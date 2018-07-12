Jul 12 2018
He Blew Me A Kiss

She told me how she had her very young son at the public pool.

There was an elderly lady they didn’t know sitting in the pool, the shallow child’s pool, where little kids can splash around.  She was just sitting there by herself in the water.

Her very young son went up to the elderly lady and planted a kiss on her, and hugged her.

Mom was so apologetic to the lady.

The lady told her it was the brightest, and best, part of her day.

The mom and I were quiet for a moment.

I let myself get lost imagining that moment while we both stared at the very small child toddling around at our feet.

I told her it’s amazing how kids don’t know how to not love.

When I left he blew me a kiss.

It was the brightest, and best, part of my day.

6 thoughts on “He Blew Me A Kiss

  1. reocochran says:
    July 12, 2018 at 5:48 am

    Colleen, I think this is the brightest and best part of MY day now! Your words were meaningful and straight into my heart like a shot of joy and extra energy to greet my work. Gotta go now! 💕

  2. Book Club Mom says:
    July 12, 2018 at 7:29 am

    How sweet – young kids have so much love, don’t they?

  3. markbialczak says:
    July 12, 2018 at 7:45 am

    That’s a beautiful child, MBC.

  4. ksbeth says:
    July 12, 2018 at 8:04 am

    the kids and the elders, too. two sides of the same coin filled with love

  5. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    July 12, 2018 at 9:05 am

  6. Priceless Joy says:
    July 12, 2018 at 9:24 am

    That does make one’s day brighter! I had a young little boy blow me a kiss one day and it did make my day brighter! Loved your story!

