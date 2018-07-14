Jul 14 2018
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Give Them Love Of The World

There is nothing more exciting

Than sharing exploring the world

With those who haven’t yet seen it.

Explore the world. Love the world.

Learn about it and love it even more.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Give Them Love Of The World

  markbialczak says:
    July 14, 2018 at 10:05 am

    It is an exciting trip, MBC.

  Peter's pondering says:
    July 14, 2018 at 10:13 am

    Abso-bloomin’-lutely!

