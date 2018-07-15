And on the seventh day
Did He drag his fingers through
The newly created universe
Trailing ribbons of sparkles and
Depths of black, blue and purple.
As he reflected over his work
Wouldn’t the creator
Think and wander and ponder.
Even in rest aren’t ideas born
Beauty imagined
And life enriched.
©
really like the vision of the Creator “drag his fingers through the newly created universe” -(:
Thank you NotDonner. I had such a visual last night as I was driving home and saw an amazing sunset on an ‘average’ drive I take frequently. It prompted my thoughts and visuals. But alas, I haven’t the skill to portray the images this prompted in my head. Have a fantastic day!
I have already told you. You are brilliant.
Cindy, I often tell my friends “I keep telling you all I’m a thinker”. They laugh. You validate me. Thank you. 🙂
this is a lovely, lovely poem, colleen –
Thank you very much Beth.
sounds very nice, but difficult to understand in translation for me…. he will not stop thinking, pondering even in his rest….is this what you say?
Hi Anie. 🙂
I will tell you what prompted this and maybe that will help. I was driving home from dropping off my granddaughter. It is a drive I take often. The sun was setting, there were clouds and such magnificent colors. It was so beautiful. It was Saturday night and suddenly “day of rest” popped into my head because Sunday (today) would be rising soon enough. I imagined God (how I envision Him) resting on the seventh day. Have you ever laid next to a creek, or lazily drawn your fingers through running water as you rested and contemplated things, just letting your thoughts go and run free? I imagined God on His day of rest, running his fingers through the universe, as if He was lying next to a running creek. His fingers leaving ripples of stars and ribbons of purple and blue and black, with incredible tails of light.
And while He rests, He lets His thoughts run free. Like we do.
Does that help? 🙂
thanks for the explanation Colleen! That sounds very nice and I can picture it as it shines when he lets his fingers slide through the universe. I once did a night dive and was fortunate that the algae were blooming. By the movement that I gave the water with my movement, the algae glistened … beautiful. Even when swimming in the sea, I always meet huge swarms of small fish which move synchron, depending on how I move. Here I stop most of the time and stop moving too, just to watch …. that is then also a moment of thoughts flow freely …..
❤️
❤ Happy and wonderful day Paulette.
Thank you for this beauty, MBC.
a beautiful thought
