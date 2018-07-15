Jul 15 2018
13 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

And On The Seventh Day

And on the seventh day

Did He drag his fingers through

The newly created universe

Trailing ribbons of sparkles and

Depths of black, blue and purple.

As he reflected over his work

Wouldn’t the creator

Think and wander and ponder.

Even in rest aren’t ideas born

Beauty imagined

And life enriched.

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

 

 

13 thoughts on “And On The Seventh Day

  1. notdonner says:
    July 15, 2018 at 12:17 am

    really like the vision of the Creator “drag his fingers through the newly created universe” -(:

    • Chatter Master says:
      July 15, 2018 at 8:06 am

      Thank you NotDonner. I had such a visual last night as I was driving home and saw an amazing sunset on an ‘average’ drive I take frequently. It prompted my thoughts and visuals. But alas, I haven’t the skill to portray the images this prompted in my head. Have a fantastic day!

  2. cindy knoke says:
    July 15, 2018 at 1:57 am

    I have already told you. You are brilliant.

  3. ksbeth says:
    July 15, 2018 at 5:47 am

    this is a lovely, lovely poem, colleen –

  4. anie says:
    July 15, 2018 at 6:10 am

    sounds very nice, but difficult to understand in translation for me…. he will not stop thinking, pondering even in his rest….is this what you say?

    • Chatter Master says:
      July 15, 2018 at 8:13 am

      Hi Anie. 🙂

      I will tell you what prompted this and maybe that will help. I was driving home from dropping off my granddaughter. It is a drive I take often. The sun was setting, there were clouds and such magnificent colors. It was so beautiful. It was Saturday night and suddenly “day of rest” popped into my head because Sunday (today) would be rising soon enough. I imagined God (how I envision Him) resting on the seventh day. Have you ever laid next to a creek, or lazily drawn your fingers through running water as you rested and contemplated things, just letting your thoughts go and run free? I imagined God on His day of rest, running his fingers through the universe, as if He was lying next to a running creek. His fingers leaving ripples of stars and ribbons of purple and blue and black, with incredible tails of light.

      And while He rests, He lets His thoughts run free. Like we do.

      Does that help? 🙂

      • anie says:
        July 15, 2018 at 9:33 am

        thanks for the explanation Colleen! That sounds very nice and I can picture it as it shines when he lets his fingers slide through the universe. I once did a night dive and was fortunate that the algae were blooming. By the movement that I gave the water with my movement, the algae glistened … beautiful. Even when swimming in the sea, I always meet huge swarms of small fish which move synchron, depending on how I move. Here I stop most of the time and stop moving too, just to watch …. that is then also a moment of thoughts flow freely …..

  5. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    July 15, 2018 at 7:12 am

    ❤️

  6. markbialczak says:
    July 15, 2018 at 8:30 am

    Thank you for this beauty, MBC.

  7. Jodi says:
    July 15, 2018 at 8:51 am

    a beautiful thought

