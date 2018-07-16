Jul 16 2018
6 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Insurmountable

When a little thing feels insurmountable

And you can’t get past it

Can't get past things.

 

Don’t forget

The big things that get in your way.

 

When the big things that stood in your way

You power through.

 

didn’t stand a chance at stopping you.

Until You Use It

 

Perhaps you don’t recall,

when you didn’t know your own strength

Unknown

Until after you had to use it.

Even when you don't know you have it.

And you marveled at what you didn’t know you could do.

Those little things?

Eh.

You, are a marvel.

 

 

©

 

6 thoughts on “Insurmountable

  1. parikhitdutta says:
    July 16, 2018 at 2:10 am

    This is so very inspirational!!

  2. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    July 16, 2018 at 5:19 am

    😍

  3. ksbeth says:
    July 16, 2018 at 6:30 am

    so positive and good to remember – thanks for your inspiration!

  4. GP Cox says:
    July 16, 2018 at 7:14 am

    I do need that strength back!

  5. markbialczak says:
    July 16, 2018 at 7:41 am

    Yes we can, MBC.

  6. ivor20 says:
    July 16, 2018 at 8:27 am

    Oh Colleen, you’re Captain Marvelous…. “From little things, big things grow”

