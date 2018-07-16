When a little thing feels insurmountable
And you can’t get past it
Don’t forget
When the big things that stood in your way
didn’t stand a chance at stopping you.
Perhaps you don’t recall,
when you didn’t know your own strength
Until after you had to use it.
And you marveled at what you didn’t know you could do.
Those little things?
Eh.
You, are a marvel.
©
This is so very inspirational!!

😍

so positive and good to remember – thanks for your inspiration!

I do need that strength back!

Yes we can, MBC.

Oh Colleen, you’re Captain Marvelous…. “From little things, big things grow”
