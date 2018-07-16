When a little thing feels insurmountable

And you can’t get past it

Don’t forget

When the big things that stood in your way

didn’t stand a chance at stopping you.

Perhaps you don’t recall,

when you didn’t know your own strength

Until after you had to use it.

And you marveled at what you didn’t know you could do.

Those little things?

Eh.

You, are a marvel.

