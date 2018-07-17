Jul 17 2018
Play Of The Mist

I tried to catch the mist

And it played with me

Shyly and skittishly

Like it might let me.

But it didn’t.

And I felt in it a kindred spirit.

 

4 thoughts on “Play Of The Mist

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    July 17, 2018 at 12:08 am

    Great photo. 😍

  2. ivor20 says:
    July 17, 2018 at 12:34 am

    A fabulous photo Colleen, Oh wow you could nearly be in the middle of Otway Ranges/National Park. The forest walks there are magnificent, https://1drv.ms/u/s!Asumt4cZ9A65g70ta5OOHkVdkEf13g

  3. parikhitdutta says:
    July 17, 2018 at 12:44 am

    Where is this picture from? Its beautiful and the black and white tint makes it all the more serene.

  4. Ocean Bream says:
    July 17, 2018 at 4:05 am

    I love the mist – makes me thing magic is real. And what a mesmerising photo!

