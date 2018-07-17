Play Of The Mist

I tried to catch the mist
And it played with me
Shyly and skittishly
Like it might let me.
But it didn’t.
And I felt in it a kindred spirit.
©
Great photo. 😍
A fabulous photo Colleen, Oh wow you could nearly be in the middle of Otway Ranges/National Park. The forest walks there are magnificent, https://1drv.ms/u/s!Asumt4cZ9A65g70ta5OOHkVdkEf13g
Where is this picture from? Its beautiful and the black and white tint makes it all the more serene.
I love the mist – makes me thing magic is real. And what a mesmerising photo!
