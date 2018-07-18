Jul 18 2018
7 Comments
It Is Yours To Own

Own your day.

It is yours to own

And doesn’t keep anyone

From having their day.

Own It. Your Day. Hour glass.

I wish you a day of intention, courage, emotion and strength.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

It Is Yours To Own

  1. ksbeth says:
    July 18, 2018 at 6:22 am

    that’s right and thank you for your kind wishes )

  2. jmgoyder says:
    July 18, 2018 at 6:47 am

    So simple; so profound. What stops me?

  3. Robin @The Robin's Nest says:
    July 18, 2018 at 6:51 am

    I will!! Thanks Colleen and I wish you a day of love, joy, peace and happiness!!

  4. markbialczak says:
    July 18, 2018 at 7:40 am

    Yes, MBC. I’m on it.

  5. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    July 18, 2018 at 7:45 am

    😘

  6. ivor20 says:
    July 18, 2018 at 7:56 am

    Thank you Colleen, I’ve had very much a “me” day, and have enjoy my peaceful bit of solitude.

  7. Priceless Joy says:
    July 18, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Thank you and I wish you the same!

