Jul 19 2018
By Chatter Master

Bumper Crop

I always breathe a sigh of relief

When I see the farmers

Start bringing in their crops.

Bumper Crop. Corn Stalk.

 

 

Thank you to all of the growers.

 

 

 

 

©

 

 

 

 

 

One thought on "Bumper Crop

  Infinite Living says:
    July 19, 2018 at 1:09 am

    Gratitude indeed!

