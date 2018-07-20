There are a lot of words out there these days.
Today I choose not to add to them.
So,
Here.
©
Advertisements
There are a lot of words out there these days.
Today I choose not to add to them.
So,
Here.
©
LOL! I love it. 🙂
LikeLike
😉 Thank you!
LikeLike
Great, Colleen. I sure wish I would make that choice on numerous occasions lately when my vocabulary becomes a bit salty
LikeLike
Oh I can relate to salty language. It’s always directed at myself when I get mad at what I’m doing. 🙂 I have little patience with ‘having’ to do something.
LikeLike
It speaks volumes, and they are beautiful!
LikeLike
Thank you Peter 🙂 I chose orange for the things the color represents in emotions. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
☺️
LikeLike