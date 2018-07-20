Jul 20 2018
By Chatter Master

I Choose Not To

There are a lot of words out there these days.

Today I choose not to add to them.

So,

Here.

 

 

Orange flower. I give you a flower.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

7 thoughts on “I Choose Not To

  1. Dean Burnetti says:
    July 20, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    LOL! I love it. 🙂

  2. kentuckyangel24 says:
    July 20, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    Great, Colleen. I sure wish I would make that choice on numerous occasions lately when my vocabulary becomes a bit salty

  3. Peter's pondering says:
    July 20, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    It speaks volumes, and they are beautiful!

  4. rugby843 says:
    July 20, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    ☺️

