Jul 21 2018
1 Comment
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

The Child Changed Her

I sat with her while the child played, first at our feet, then in the other room.   Back again he would toddle and give us something.

She told me she had been given this gift, this child, when she didn’t think she would ever have the chance to be a parent.

I remained silent while we watched as he roamed back and forth from person to person in his attentive audience.

She started to cry.

Still, I was quiet.  Respecting the depth of her emotions.

She said he had changed her.  Before him, she was a selfish person.  Now, because of him, she is selfless.

The power of a child.

The power of love.

One thought on “The Child Changed Her

  1. cindy knoke says:
    July 21, 2018 at 2:09 am

    No words.

    Like

    Reply

