Incoming Adult Advisory

All incoming adults should be warned:

You don’t get summers off, or every holiday, and NO snow days anymore.

You don’t have someone else doing all of the work to make holidays special.

Naps at your desk are usually not encouraged, even if you are in a foul mood.

You have to do your own grocery shopping, on repeat, forever. Laundry too.

Tattling is unacceptable behavior.

You can have opinions but the world doesn’t care.

Tantrums are frowned upon but can be an effective tool if used properly (this is rare).

There are people who know more than you do.

You will discover that all those things your parents taught you-really were things you should have paid attention to.

And,

The older you get, the more surprised you will be, to find out how old you are and you still don’t feel like an adult.

Happy adulting.

Any additional advice for incoming adults would be greatly appreciated.

