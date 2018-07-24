Jul 24 2018
14 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Crushing Life Force

My daughter once showed me a drawing

Of a finger (life),

Crushing a person.

 

My response-

Not on my watch.

And I sent her a picture similar to the one below.

 

I don’t know where the idea of the original picture came from,

But that mental image has stuck with me.

No matter what our station, place, age, position, in life

Sometimes we need a buffer.

Sometimes we are the buffer.

Sometimes we are the crushing life force on someone else’s existence.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(These images were drawn by me but I give credit to whomever drew the original image, wherever it is.)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14 thoughts on “Crushing Life Force

  1. Infinite Living says:
    July 24, 2018 at 12:45 am

    Absolutely powerful!! I agree with you always …this time the most if I can … you did this so

  2. Infinite Living says:
    July 24, 2018 at 12:46 am

    Sorry my comment went incomplete …
    *You did this so awesomely!

  3. cindy knoke says:
    July 24, 2018 at 1:14 am

    Well. Your daughter is lucky.

  4. mymothertree says:
    July 24, 2018 at 3:08 am

    So true!!! and sometimes we can be the force on our existence too!!!

  5. ivor20 says:
    July 24, 2018 at 3:24 am

    Your image made me envisage, the power of one, can be strong enough to protect the vulnerable xx

  6. anie says:
    July 24, 2018 at 5:20 am

    how wonderful to know, how to use energy to protect others!!

  7. ksbeth says:
    July 24, 2018 at 5:47 am

    yes, it’s all in how you use your power

  8. jmgoyder says:
    July 24, 2018 at 6:03 am

    This is so powerful!

  9. Ann Koplow says:
    July 24, 2018 at 7:19 am

    I’m grateful for your life force, Colleen.

  10. markbialczak says:
    July 24, 2018 at 7:43 am

    When life gives you the finger, fight back hard. Your drawing says it better, though, MBC.

  11. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    July 24, 2018 at 8:58 am

    Love this. 💕

  12. Priceless Joy says:
    July 24, 2018 at 8:59 am

    I love how you lift the finger off of the person. You are a hero! 🙂

  13. goldenbrodie says:
    July 24, 2018 at 10:00 am

    Love this…I feel so strong inside when I save a small bug from the inside giving it another life in its true domain. Little things…

  14. lbeth1950 says:
    July 24, 2018 at 10:22 am

    everyone needs a helper.

