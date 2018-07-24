My daughter once showed me a drawing

Of a finger (life),

Crushing a person.

My response-

Not on my watch.

And I sent her a picture similar to the one below.

I don’t know where the idea of the original picture came from,

But that mental image has stuck with me.

No matter what our station, place, age, position, in life

Sometimes we need a buffer.

Sometimes we are the buffer.

Sometimes we are the crushing life force on someone else’s existence.

(These images were drawn by me but I give credit to whomever drew the original image, wherever it is.)