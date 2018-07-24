My daughter once showed me a drawing
Of a finger (life),
Crushing a person.
My response-
Not on my watch.
And I sent her a picture similar to the one below.
I don’t know where the idea of the original picture came from,
But that mental image has stuck with me.
No matter what our station, place, age, position, in life
Sometimes we need a buffer.
Sometimes we are the buffer.
Sometimes we are the crushing life force on someone else’s existence.
(These images were drawn by me but I give credit to whomever drew the original image, wherever it is.)
Absolutely powerful!! I agree with you always …this time the most if I can … you did this so
Sorry my comment went incomplete …
*You did this so awesomely!
Well. Your daughter is lucky.
So true!!! and sometimes we can be the force on our existence too!!!
Your image made me envisage, the power of one, can be strong enough to protect the vulnerable xx
how wonderful to know, how to use energy to protect others!!
yes, it’s all in how you use your power
This is so powerful!
I’m grateful for your life force, Colleen.
When life gives you the finger, fight back hard. Your drawing says it better, though, MBC.
Love this. 💕
I love how you lift the finger off of the person. You are a hero! 🙂
Love this…I feel so strong inside when I save a small bug from the inside giving it another life in its true domain. Little things…
everyone needs a helper.
