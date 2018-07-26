I want to be part of teaching you
About things that matter
Things you cannot control
Things you can have
Without owning them
Things you cannot give away
But you can share them
Things that aren’t things
Things that will cost you nothing
Things that are to be valued
Things that will bring you comfort
And will go with you every where
Things that will last forever
But you cannot keep for yourself.
Things.
©
Advertisements
Ah.. I loved the illustration you along with the kids watching the sun!! For me that picture seems so profound and inspiring
LikeLike
all we can do is experience them and never keep them, except in our hearts and minds. wonderful – colleen
LikeLike
Things we must cherish together and plan to ensure safe for future generations to appreciate as well, MBC, for sure.
LikeLike
❤️
LikeLike
Yesss. Our goal as parents and grandparent and teachers.
LikeLike
The Oder I get, the less I need, except people.
LikeLike
❤
LikeLike