Jul 26 2018
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Without Owning Them

I want to be part of teaching you

About things that matter

Things you cannot control

Things you can have

Without owning them

Things you cannot give away

But you can share them

Things that aren’t things

Things that will cost you nothing

Things that are to be valued

Things that will bring you comfort

And will go with you every where

Things that will last forever

But you cannot keep for yourself.

Things.

 

 

Sunsets Matter

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. mymothertree says:
    July 26, 2018 at 5:02 am

    Ah.. I loved the illustration you along with the kids watching the sun!! For me that picture seems so profound and inspiring

  2. ksbeth says:
    July 26, 2018 at 5:39 am

    all we can do is experience them and never keep them, except in our hearts and minds. wonderful – colleen

  3. markbialczak says:
    July 26, 2018 at 7:34 am

    Things we must cherish together and plan to ensure safe for future generations to appreciate as well, MBC, for sure.

  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    July 26, 2018 at 8:14 am

    ❤️

  5. Jodi says:
    July 26, 2018 at 8:30 am

    Yesss. Our goal as parents and grandparent and teachers.

  6. lbeth1950 says:
    July 26, 2018 at 9:09 am

    The Oder I get, the less I need, except people.

  7. April says:
    July 26, 2018 at 9:41 am

