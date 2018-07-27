Jul 27 2018
6 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

But It Does Happen

I can be. Right. WRong.

 

Just because no else thinks I am,

Doesn’t mean I’m not.

 

 

 

 

 

6 thoughts on “But It Does Happen

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    July 27, 2018 at 9:15 am

    I believe you are! 🙂

  2. April says:
    July 27, 2018 at 9:21 am

    Thinking and believing……our world believes what we think? At least that’s what I always tell myself.

  3. markbialczak says:
    July 27, 2018 at 9:37 am

    Right on, MBC.

  4. ksbeth says:
    July 27, 2018 at 10:08 am

    we know you are

  5. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    July 27, 2018 at 10:09 am

    ❤️

  6. Ellen says:
    July 27, 2018 at 10:52 am

    YES! Me too! Thank-you!

