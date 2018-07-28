People do this for one another.
It happens in the most wonderful and unexpected places.
It never stopped happening.
We just don’t talk about it as much as we should.
Thank you
For being good people.
©
❤️
Brought a smile 🙂
Thank you.
and back at you )
world would be nicer place if more of us did this more often
p.s. love the doodle 😆
It takes a community, MBC.
👍
Thank goodness they do! 🙂
