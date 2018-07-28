Jul 28 2018
8 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

It Happens

People do this for one another.

It happens in the most wonderful and unexpected places.

It never stopped happening.

We just don’t talk about it as much as we should.

Thank you

For being good people.

 

 

Support. Uplift. Brace. Encourage.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , ,

8 thoughts on “It Happens

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    July 28, 2018 at 12:16 am

    ❤️

    Like

    Reply
  2. parikhitdutta says:
    July 28, 2018 at 1:01 am

    Brought a smile 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  3. cindy knoke says:
    July 28, 2018 at 2:08 am

    Thank you.

    Like

    Reply
  4. ksbeth says:
    July 28, 2018 at 5:57 am

    and back at you )

    Like

    Reply
  5. duncanr says:
    July 28, 2018 at 7:12 am

    world would be nicer place if more of us did this more often

    p.s. love the doodle 😆

    Like

    Reply
  6. markbialczak says:
    July 28, 2018 at 8:21 am

    It takes a community, MBC.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Jodi says:
    July 28, 2018 at 9:04 am

    👍

    Like

    Reply
  8. Priceless Joy says:
    July 28, 2018 at 9:33 am

    Thank goodness they do! 🙂

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: