There are moments
When I cannot see
What it is I have
What it is I am
What it is to be
So I say thank you
Without defining,
And what I cannot see
Is no longer in focus.
😍
LikeLike
And thank you for the wonderful posts!
LikeLike
Out of sight out of mind? It depends, I think it depends on importance. Some things automatically stay in focus and un mind, even you can't see them anymore…
LikeLike
Sadly, in this world, sometimes it is better to not see.
LikeLike
Lovely, Chattrr Master!
LikeLike