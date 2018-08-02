Aug 02 2018
5 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

When I Cannot See

There are moments

When I cannot see

What it is I have

What it is I am

What it is to be

So I say thank you

Without defining,

And what I cannot see

Is no longer in focus.

Take a moment. Say thanks. Gratitude

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , ,

5 thoughts on “When I Cannot See

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    August 2, 2018 at 7:54 am

    😍

    Like

    Reply
  2. parikhitdutta says:
    August 2, 2018 at 8:44 am

    And thank you for the wonderful posts!

    Like

    Reply
  3. anie says:
    August 2, 2018 at 10:42 am

    Out of sight out of mind? It depends, I think it depends on importance. Some things automatically stay in focus and un mind, even you can‘t see them anymore…

    Like

    Reply
  4. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    August 2, 2018 at 10:54 am

    Sadly, in this world, sometimes it is better to not see.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Mustang.Koji says:
    August 2, 2018 at 11:21 am

    Lovely, Chattrr Master!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: