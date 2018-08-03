Aug 03 2018
By Chatter Master

Out To The Universe

I’ve been told

Numerous times of late

To throw out to the universe

The things I hope for, dream for, desire.

Throw it out to the universe.

But out of all of those times

No one

Remembered to tell me

To duck when the universe threw them back.

 

 

😉

 

 

 

 

©

 

 

8 thoughts on “Out To The Universe

  1. ivor20 says:
    August 3, 2018 at 4:31 am

    As the crow flies
    You’re only a stone’s throw away
    From here to beyond the skies
    Out to the universe’s Milky-way
    Where your dreams never die
    Returning via your celestial highway

  2. ksbeth says:
    August 3, 2018 at 5:18 am

    ah, the boomerang effect……

  3. Peter's pondering says:
    August 3, 2018 at 6:46 am

    ….and there’s a bill in the post for my broken windows!

  4. jmgoyder says:
    August 3, 2018 at 7:18 am

    Every time I see a post from you, it is as if I see myself. The raw, honest beauty of everything you write and draw is both my undoing and my healing. Thank you with all my heart.

  5. markbialczak says:
    August 3, 2018 at 7:39 am

    Open your arms, MBC, and catch your dreams!

  6. Val Boyko says:
    August 3, 2018 at 7:52 am

    Thanks for the chuckle 😆

  7. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    August 3, 2018 at 8:09 am

    🌝

  8. Priceless Joy says:
    August 3, 2018 at 9:14 am

    Hahahaha!

