I’ve been told
Numerous times of late
To throw out to the universe
The things I hope for, dream for, desire.
But out of all of those times
No one
Remembered to tell me
To duck when the universe threw them back.
😉
©
Advertisements
As the crow flies
You’re only a stone’s throw away
From here to beyond the skies
Out to the universe’s Milky-way
Where your dreams never die
Returning via your celestial highway
LikeLiked by 1 person
ah, the boomerang effect……
LikeLike
….and there’s a bill in the post for my broken windows!
LikeLike
Every time I see a post from you, it is as if I see myself. The raw, honest beauty of everything you write and draw is both my undoing and my healing. Thank you with all my heart.
LikeLike
Open your arms, MBC, and catch your dreams!
LikeLike
Thanks for the chuckle 😆
LikeLike
🌝
LikeLike
Hahahaha!
LikeLike